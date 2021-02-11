Heroin possession case dismissed, refiled for Baraboo man

The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office is trying again to pursue charges against a Baraboo man after the first case was dismissed because a preliminary hearing was not held within approved time limits.
Michael Eugene Coder, 51, was charged in September with felony possession of 3 to 10 grams of heroin with intent to sell it, a second offense, as well as felony bail jumping. His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 1.
During a proceeding Dec. 1 in Sauk County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Sue Mueller did not want to schedule preliminary hearings if Coder’s attorney Roger Klopp felt an agreement could be reached beforehand. Klopp asked for a preliminary hearing, which was set Feb. 4.
During that hearing, Klopp said he would file a motion to have the case dismissed because the preliminary was not held within lawful time limits. Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen did not object and said he would refile charges. Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko dismissed the case.
During an initial appearance in the new case the next day, Klicko again set bond at $150 cash with conditions that Coder not possess controlled substances. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18.
Coder faces a maximum prison sentence of 35 years and fines up to $60,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Coder was found just after 5 a.m. Sept. 13 lying unconscious in a North Freedom parking lot by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputy Brad Stoddard administered Narcan, noting Coder was “very pale” and didn’t look like he was breathing. Coder was covered in dirt and gravel, his clothing was wet and he was missing a shoe.
Coder regained consciousness after two doses of Narcan. He seemed confused, according to the complaint, and deputies stated he looked as though he wanted to run away. Stoddard asked Coder what drugs he had taken after allegedly noticing a package in Coder’s sock. According to the complaint, Coder only responded with “no.” He was handcuffed after refusing medical attention.
Deputies talked to a woman who said Coder was at her home earlier in the night and had allegedly taken heroin before passing out. She told deputies Coder started crying after waking up to her pouring water over him. He also acted irrationally and agitated their dog before a man at the home told deputies he drove Coder to the parking lot of a village bar. The woman was the person who called authorities, asking them to check on him.
Stoddard told the man he should have immediately contacted local EMTs and law enforcement. If they hadn’t found Coder and administered Narcan, Coder likely would have died from respiratory failure, Stoddard said.
After searching Coder, deputies allegedly found a plastic bag weighing 4.1 grams in his sock that was filled with a substance that tested positive for heroin. Because of its weight, deputies said the drugs were likely not just for personal use, but to also sell.
Coder currently also faces charges of felony threat to a law enforcement officer or judge, possession of narcotics as a repeater and misdemeanor counts of third-offense driving while impaired, with a prohibited blood content, driving with a revoked license and resisting an officer.
A case filed in late October also charges Coder with a felony count of fourth-offense driving while impaired, possession of 3 to 10 grams of heroin with intent to sell it, two counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of failing to install an interlock device as well as driving with a revoked license.
He was also convicted of felony manufacture and sale of less than 3 grams of heroin in 2012 and felony substantial battery by use of a dangerous weapon in 2018.
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.