Heroin possession case dismissed, refiled for Baraboo man

According to the criminal complaint, Coder was found just after 5 a.m. Sept. 13 lying unconscious in a North Freedom parking lot by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputy Brad Stoddard administered Narcan, noting Coder was “very pale” and didn’t look like he was breathing. Coder was covered in dirt and gravel, his clothing was wet and he was missing a shoe.

Coder regained consciousness after two doses of Narcan. He seemed confused, according to the complaint, and deputies stated he looked as though he wanted to run away. Stoddard asked Coder what drugs he had taken after allegedly noticing a package in Coder’s sock. According to the complaint, Coder only responded with “no.” He was handcuffed after refusing medical attention.

Deputies talked to a woman who said Coder was at her home earlier in the night and had allegedly taken heroin before passing out. She told deputies Coder started crying after waking up to her pouring water over him. He also acted irrationally and agitated their dog before a man at the home told deputies he drove Coder to the parking lot of a village bar. The woman was the person who called authorities, asking them to check on him.