LA VALLE — Sauk County law enforcement arrested a Hillsboro man for his seventh drunken driving offense Nov. 17.
The Sauk County dispatch center was advised of a traffic complaint originating on Highway 33 near the Juneau County line in the town of Woodland at 7:18 p.m, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Information received indicated there was a 2014 Buick Regal operating in an erratic manner and nearly striking another vehicle.
A Sauk County sheriff’s deputy was in the area at the time of complaint and located the vehicle entering the village of La Valle where a traffic stop was conducted. The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Strait, 49. The deputy was able to detect signs of impairment from Strait and he was asked to submit to field sobriety testing. As a result of the testing, Strait was arrested for felony Operating while Intoxicated, 7th offense.
Strait was transported to the Sauk County Jail. Sheild’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
OWI 7, a Class F felony, carries a fine of up to $25,000, three to 12.5 years in jail and license revocation for two to three years, according to the Department of Transportation.
