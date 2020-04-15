Hillsboro man charged with assault after allegedly beating his roommate

A Hillsboro man is being charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly beat his roommate and broke a television over his back and head.
Trenton Clark, 21, of Hillsboro is charged with felony first degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime, repeater; felony false imprisonment as a party to a crime, repeater; two counts of felony substantial battery as a party to a crime, repeater; misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime, repeater; misdemeanor bail jumping; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct as a party to a crime, repeater.
If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the recklessly endangering safety charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the false imprisonment charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the substantial battery charges.
As Clark has previous misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct, bail jumping and failure to report to county jail within a five year period prior to this arrest, Clark is facing up to an additional two years in prison for each charge with a repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At around 9:30 a.m. March 1 the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a male subject who had been assaulted physically by his roommate. Deputy Debbie Leque of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department had already been dispatched to the residence after receiving a call from the victim. Deputy
Upon arrival Leque was met by the victim, the caller, and two friends of the victim. The victim said he did not know why his roommate, identified as Trenton Clark, assaulted him. According to the victim, Clark assaulted him, took $300 from him, and would not let him leave.
Inside the house Leque found blood in multiple rooms, a damaged television knocked on the floor with blood on it, and numerous rooms were in disarray and showing signs of a struggle.
The victim had visible trauma to his face. One eye was swollen shut, his nose was broken in multiple places, he suffered a fractured eye socket and required surgery for his injuries. The victim was sent to the hospital for his injuries.
Leque interviewed a witness, who stated he was with Clark during the assault and during the activities prior to the assault. The witness said they were “hanging out” outside a friend’s house when the victim left to meet a person at the bar. The witness and Clark left as well, returning to the house at around 2:30 a.m., with the victim having returned to the house sometime earlier.
They walked into the house and went to Clark’s room, at which time Clark became upset as he thought the victim had stolen $1,200 and a bottle of whiskey from the room. He then went and assaulted the victim, with the witness stating Clark would not let Clark get away.
On March 3, Elroy Police Chief Tony Green interviewed the victim. The victim told Green Clark began the attack while the victim was sleeping, and continued to assault him until he passed out. He tried to flee, but was unable to exit. The victim said Clark broke the television over his back and head.
Clark is next scheduled for an initial hearing April 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
