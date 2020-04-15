Hillsboro man charged with assault after allegedly beating his roommate

Upon arrival Leque was met by the victim, the caller, and two friends of the victim. The victim said he did not know why his roommate, identified as Trenton Clark, assaulted him. According to the victim, Clark assaulted him, took $300 from him, and would not let him leave.

Inside the house Leque found blood in multiple rooms, a damaged television knocked on the floor with blood on it, and numerous rooms were in disarray and showing signs of a struggle.

The victim had visible trauma to his face. One eye was swollen shut, his nose was broken in multiple places, he suffered a fractured eye socket and required surgery for his injuries. The victim was sent to the hospital for his injuries.

Leque interviewed a witness, who stated he was with Clark during the assault and during the activities prior to the assault. The witness said they were “hanging out” outside a friend’s house when the victim left to meet a person at the bar. The witness and Clark left as well, returning to the house at around 2:30 a.m., with the victim having returned to the house sometime earlier.