Homeless Baraboo man charged with trying to sell heroin, carrying concealed weapon

When White drove into a parking lot along the 900 block of Parkway Drive and stopped, Gjefle activated his emergency lights and told White and his passengers to stop walking. Gjefle arrested White on the warrants and searched him, allegedly finding a switchblade attached to the keychain in his pocket. Because White was convicted of a felony for possession with intent to deliver heroin in 2019, he is not allowed to possess a concealed knife considered a dangerous weapon.

According to the complaint, the officer searched White’s vehicle and found a spring assist folding knife attached to the driver’s side door by a magnet and a small baseball bat. There was also a zippered pouch with a glass vial allegedly containing about 4.7 grams of heroin, a silver digital scale and a small bag allegedly holding roughly .48 grams of heroin. A black case held a black digital scale and a purse on the passenger side floorboard had a small vial allegedly containing marijuana. The officer also found a wrapped bundle of $1,450 in cash. White told the officer his girlfriend had been driving the vehicle more than he had and said the pouch allegedly containing heroin was in the vehicle when he began driving it that day. According to the complaint, White told the officer he knew there was heroin in the pouch but that it was not his and that he had been using about one gram of heroin each day but was not selling, or trying to sell, heroin and claimed the cash was given to him by his girlfriend to use for shopping and was unsure how much it was.