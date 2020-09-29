Homeless Baraboo man sentenced for multiple crimes over 5 months

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced for multiple felony counts charged against him between November and April.

Derek S. Peterson, 31, was found guilty of misdemeanor criminal damage to property after pleading no contest to the charge in exchange for the dismissal of a felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and bail jumping. He was charged at the end of December after he and an accomplice were caught on camera Nov. 16 breaking into a utility room of the Lake Delton Laundromat.

According to the criminal complaint, they took $20 in quarters, a few tools and a set of keys that Peterson admitted they tried to use to break into laundry machines, but were unsuccessful. He told police at the time that he was homeless and addicted to methamphetamine.

Peterson was sentenced in three other cases. He was found guilty of fleeing a police officer, fraudulent use of a credit card and escaping criminal arrest.

He escaped April 16 from the Sauk County Huber Center by following another inmate that went through a side fire door. Peterson was one of three who fled.

Peterson was found guilty after pleading no contest to each charge, having other charges dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.