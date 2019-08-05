An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after an October 20 crash that killed two people and injured two others.
Albart B. Shores, 67, faces 12 felony charges including six related to homicide in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Shores was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf that collided with a 2009 GMC Yukon on Interstate 90/94 on Oct. 20 in the town of Delton.
A witness told a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper it appeared the Volkswagen came up fast behind the Yukon, swerved as if to regain control after fishtailing and then slid into the other vehicle.
David A. Howe, 60, the driver of the Yukon, and Scot Miller, 56, a passenger in the vehicle, were killed in the crash. Their addresses were not listed in court papers.
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene analyzed a blood sample that indicated Shores had traces of ethanol and cocaine in his system around the time of the crash.
Shores previously was convicted of operating while intoxicated four times and once for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
