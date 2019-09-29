A shooting death in the town of Leeds is being investigated as a homicide following new evidence found during an autopsy conducted on the victim, authorities said Sunday.
The body of Keith R. Wolf was found by his wife Friday night in the basement of their Columbia County home after he went to check on noises caused by a possible intruder, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a press release.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy on the 35-year-old. It was not clear what new evidence led authorities to conclude the incident likely involved foul play.
At 9:22 p.m. Friday, authorities were called to a residence on Bradley Road between highways 60 and C in a rural area of the town of Leeds. The 911 caller said her family heard noises they believed to be from an intruder and her husband "grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check out what they had heard."
She said she heard a gunshot and then found her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs. Responding deputies found the woman and a small child safe in the home, hiding in a room. A search with a police K-9 unit found no one in the area.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help locating a possible suspect who might have been seen in the area Friday night. Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen people walking on the roadway or vehicles parked or driving in the area is encouraged to call Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477.
