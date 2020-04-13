Hope House in Baraboo: Domestic abuse on the rise during pandemic

It staffs 18 full-time employees and six part-time workers but volunteers are not working during the pandemic. Those interested in visiting the main office at 720 Ash St., Baraboo, should call first at 608-356-9123.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said his department took 25 domestic violence calls or calls concerning someone's safety at home in March, compared to 11 in February and 18 in January. In the first week of April, his department took six such calls, indicating this month will probably look similar to March.

“When you are stressed, we ask that you walk away and take a break before putting members of your family in harm’s way or hurting them,” Brandner said. “We also recognize that some people, just like before this crisis, are abusive and aggressive and commit domestic violence anyway. Our deputies are here to help when needed.

“Nobody likes these (stay-at-home) restrictions,” Brandner continued, “but we understand we have to do this so we can get back to normal sooner than later. We encourage people to make the best out of it by being positive and look at the extra time you get to spend with loved ones that you would not have done before.”