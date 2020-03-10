Horicon 18-year-old man faces charges of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Horicon man could face up to 40 years in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Branden Hammond made his initial appearance in Dodge County Court on Monday charged with sexual assault of a child under 16. Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Hammond on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s father reported in January that his daughter was dating Hammond during the summer of 2019 and that the girl said Hammond had forced her to have sex.

The girl told officers that Hammond was 17 at the time and she was 13.

According to the criminal complaint, Hammond originally told officers that he did not have sex with the girl and was aware there was a rumor going around their school.

Hammond was in the Dodge County Jail at the time for misdemeanor theft. During that time his phone calls were recorded, and he was heard telling his father that he was concerned about his DNA being checked, and that he had used protection.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on April 16.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

