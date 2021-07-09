Horicon man arrested for 5th offense of OWI

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Horicon man made his initial appearance in court on Friday for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after being pulled over on Thursday night.

Jared Schauer could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the offense. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $500 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety, and he may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Schauer’s vehicle was pulled over Thursday at 9:21 p.m. traveling south on Highway 151 near Beaverland Parkway for speeding. Schauer’s vehicle was clocked traveling 75 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The officer noticed open cans of beer on the passenger side floorboard. According to the criminal complaint, Schauer denied the cans were from Thursday night. However he did admit to drinking earlier in the night.

Schauer submitted to a breath test which resulted in a reading of .129.

Schauer was previously convicted of OWI in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2017.