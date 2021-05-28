Horicon man charged with battery after allegedly trying to throw woman out of moving vehicle

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Horicon man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to throw a woman out of a moving vehicle on Thursday.

Michael Wiza is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 12 years in prison for the felony charges.

Wiza appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim, and he was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman riding in a truck with Wiza on Thursday around 5 p.m. in the village of Kekoskee called 911 and said Wiza was going to kill her. The woman said Wiza was driving drunk and she was screaming that she was going to die. The woman said a fight occurred on Highway 28 while the man was driving her from Mayville to Horicon. The woman said that the man had attempted to throw her out of the vehicle.