Horicon man charged with possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Horicon man made his initial appearance in court Thursday charged with possession of child pornography.

Bryan Hartley, who is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography could face up to 50 years if convicted of both charges.

Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Hartley on a $1,000 cash bond. As condition of his bond, Hartley may not have unsupervised contact with minors, and he may not use the Internet except for work.

According to the criminal complaint, federal agencies received a report in February about an upload of a child exploitation image that was distributed in the Beaver Dam area. Investigators were able to track Hartley as the subscriber of the IP address.

Horicon Police Officers along with special agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice spoke to Hartley on Wednesday. Hartley confirmed he lived alone. According to the criminal complaint, a laptop in the apartment had a thumb drive in it that contained child pornography.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 5.

