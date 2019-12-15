You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Horicon man faces OWI charges after being pulled over in prison parking lot.
0 comments
top story

Horicon man faces OWI charges after being pulled over in prison parking lot.

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – A 47-year-old Horicon man faces charges of drunken driving after rear-ending a car, which led to his vehicle being pulled over in the parking lot of Columbia Correctional Institution.

Peter J. Tillema was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of a fourth offense of driving under the influence.

According to a press release from Wisconsin State Patrol, it took a report of a black Jeep Compass that rear-ended the vehicle the caller had been driving on Interstate 39.

The Jeep exited I-39 and was located by the Portage Police Department. A State Patrol trooper and a Portage officer  conducted a traffic stop of the Jeep in the parking lot of Columbia Correctional Institution.

Tillema had the odor of alcohol emitting from his person, according to the press release. Tillema was taken for a legal blood draw and booked into the Columbia County Jail.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News