Horicon man faces OWI charges after being pulled over in prison parking lot.

PORTAGE – A 47-year-old Horicon man faces charges of drunken driving after rear-ending a car, which led to his vehicle being pulled over in the parking lot of Columbia Correctional Institution.

Peter J. Tillema was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of a fourth offense of driving under the influence.

According to a press release from Wisconsin State Patrol, it took a report of a black Jeep Compass that rear-ended the vehicle the caller had been driving on Interstate 39.

The Jeep exited I-39 and was located by the Portage Police Department. A State Patrol trooper and a Portage officer conducted a traffic stop of the Jeep in the parking lot of Columbia Correctional Institution.

Tillema had the odor of alcohol emitting from his person, according to the press release. Tillema was taken for a legal blood draw and booked into the Columbia County Jail.

