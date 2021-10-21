Horicon man given lengthy probation period for 2016 house fire

JUNEAU — A 71-year-old Horicon man was found guilty on Thursday of intentionally starting a fire in a Horicon home in 2016 that he owned and rented to his son.

Michael Hansen pleaded no contest to a felony charge of arson to a building with the intent to defraud. Hanson was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries who withheld sentencing and placed Hansen on probation for five years. He must serve 240 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the fire occurred at 412 W. Lake St. on July 6, 2016. At the time, another family was planning to move into the home in August. Hansen’s son was to move out July 15.

Hansen’s son told authorities that they left the house around noon that day to visit a relative.

Six area fire departments battled the blaze that was reported at 2:44 p.m. The house was heavily damaged.

Neighbors of the house noticed Hansen’s truck at the scene around the same time as the house was on fire.

One neighbor said Hansen had asked him to buy the house at one point for $100,000 and said his son had wrecked it. Hansen also allegedly told the neighbor, “I can always burn the house down and get the insurance money.”