JUNEAU — A 43-year-old Horicon man was sentenced to six years in the prison system Friday for multiple charges after driving under the influence to confront his ex-girlfriend at a home where she was staying.
Craig M. Gornjak was found guilty of a felony count of stalking and his fifth offense of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration after entering a no contest plea. A charge of his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed. Additional charges against him were dismissed, but read into the record.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced Gornjak to three years of initial confinement and a three-year extended sentence. Gornjak must pay fines and court costs. He must undergo a substance abuse assessment and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity deals with the sale of alcohol. He must maintain absolute sobriety. His driver’s license is revoked for 24 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates. In addition, he may not contact the victims or their residence except as authorized by family court for child placement.
According to the criminal complaint, Gornjak showed up at a house where his ex-girlfriend and their two children were staying Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The woman had been hiding at the residence for the last couple of months after becoming fearful of Gornjak. The woman who owned the house called 911 and told Gornjak he had to leave the home. She told police she smelled alcohol on his breath when talking to him.
Gornak’s former girlfriend told a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Gornak’s behavior was getting worse with increased use of heroin and cocaine.
Gornjak left the home, but was found at 8:50 p.m. by Beaver Dam police, who took him into custody. He allegedly threatened a deputy who had to restrain him at the Dodge County Jail.
