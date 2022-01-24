 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horicon teen placed on probation for sexual assault
JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Horicon man was placed on probation on Monday following a conviction of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Ethan Bentti pleaded no contest plea to a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child along with three misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older. Dodge County Circuit Judge Kristine Snow withheld sentencing and placed Bentti on probation for 18 months with conditions that he completes his deferred prosecutor’s agreement along with paying costs and fees.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were informed on April 30 that a missing girl was possibly staying at the AmericInn, 325 Seippel Blvd. Staff at the AmericInn recognized the girl from the photo and said she was staying at a room there with a man. The room was registered to Bentti. The staff said that the two had stayed there on April 26, 27 and 29 and stayed at another hotel April 28 when no room was available.

Police spoke to Bentti and the victim in the room. According to the complaint, Bentti was informed the girl was reported as missing. Bentti denied having sex with the girl and said he had met her through a friend. Bentti eventually admitted to some sexual acts occurring between the two.

The victim confirmed what Bentti told authorities.

Ethan Bentti

BENTTI

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

