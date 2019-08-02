LOWELL — A horse was struck and killed on the railroad tracks near Bobolink and Plato roads on Friday at 10:25 p.m.
According to a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Canadian Pacific reported about the deceased horse that was on the northeastern part of the railroad tracks.
They were unable to locate the owner of the horse. It is described as possibly being a palomino horse.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)