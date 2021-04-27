 Skip to main content
House call leads to heroin charges for Mauston man
A Mauston man was allegedly found injecting heroin inside the basement of a home after police received a call about an unwanted person inside the residence.

Michael Dufay, 36, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; and three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge.

As Dufay has a previous felony conviction for possession of narcotic drugs within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:40 p.m. Deputy Robb Pfaff of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on West Milwaukee Street in Mauston for a report of an unwanted person inside the residence. Upon arrival, Pfaff made contact with a resident of the home who stated Michael Dufay had been staying at the residence. The resident described Dufay’s clothes and his activities, and allowed law enforcement inside the home.

Pfaff entered the basement where he found Dufay. Dufay had his sleeves rolled up with his left arm visible, where there appeared to be a fresh injection point which was bleeding. Upon approach Dufay pulled down the sleeve to cover the arm, which caused a red stain which appeared to be blood.

Dufay was informed Probation and Parole had a warrant for his arrest and was placed into handcuffs. A search of his person located two syringes with orange caps.

On a night stand in the basement, Pfaff observed three white pieces of paper with tan chunky powder-like substance on top of them, and a white contact case with a tan chunky powder-like substance inside and a clear plastic baggie with a tan chunky powder-like substance inside. When Dufay was told about the substance he said they were being used by everyone in the house.

A field test of the substance was completed and returned a positive result for heroin. A weighing of the substance came in at 0.8 grams.

Dufay is scheduled for a plea hearing July 13 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Michael Dufay

Dufay

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

