House call leads to heroin charges for Mauston man

A Mauston man was allegedly found injecting heroin inside the basement of a home after police received a call about an unwanted person inside the residence.

Michael Dufay, 36, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; and three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge.

As Dufay has a previous felony conviction for possession of narcotic drugs within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:40 p.m. Deputy Robb Pfaff of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on West Milwaukee Street in Mauston for a report of an unwanted person inside the residence. Upon arrival, Pfaff made contact with a resident of the home who stated Michael Dufay had been staying at the residence. The resident described Dufay’s clothes and his activities, and allowed law enforcement inside the home.

