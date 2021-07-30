Human remains found near Sauk City identified as Krista Halderson

Chandler Halderson, 23, was arrested a day after he reported his parents missing on July 7 — initially for providing false information — when investigators quickly poked holes in his story about their disappearance.

He was later charged on July 15 with murdering and dismembering his father, Bart Halderson, 50, and disposing of his torso at a rural property outside Cottage Grove. On Wednesday, Chandler Halderson was bound over for trial on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and providing false information.

Barrett said he expects Chandler Halderson to face the same set of charges in the killing of his mother.

As part of the case, authorities searched a landfill near Watertown, which wrapped up Wednesday, Barrett said. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer declined to say whether anything was found at the landfill.

A dive team continues to check the pond behind the Halderson family’s home in Windsor where Chandler Halderson lived with his parents, Barrett said. The Sheriff’s Office last week lowered the water level of the private pond after a cadaver dog signaled at several points when it was brought out on the water.