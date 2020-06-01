Humbird man arrested for meth possession in Necedah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Humbird man was allegedly found with meth in the trunk of his car after being pulled over for violating a yellow traffic signal in Necedah.

Steven Pozega, 25, of Humbird is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine and two counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug parapharnalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 1:10 p.m. March 12, Deputy Brandon Carmody observed a vehicle violate a yellow traffic signal in Necedah. After running the vehicle’s registration Carmody observed the registered owner has a suspended license.

Carmody activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He made contact with the driver, identified as Steven Pozega, who is also the registered owner of the vehicle.

Pozega admitted to going through the stop light as it was turning red, and claimed his license was reinstated in January. After looking at the suspension, Carmody determined Pozega did have his license reinstated in January but then it was suspended the same day for a separate violation.