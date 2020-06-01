Humbird man arrested for meth possession in Necedah

A Humbird man was allegedly found with meth in the trunk of his car after being pulled over for violating a yellow traffic signal in Necedah.
Steven Pozega, 25, of Humbird is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine and two counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug parapharnalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 1:10 p.m. March 12, Deputy Brandon Carmody observed a vehicle violate a yellow traffic signal in Necedah. After running the vehicle’s registration Carmody observed the registered owner has a suspended license.
Carmody activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He made contact with the driver, identified as Steven Pozega, who is also the registered owner of the vehicle.
Pozega admitted to going through the stop light as it was turning red, and claimed his license was reinstated in January. After looking at the suspension, Carmody determined Pozega did have his license reinstated in January but then it was suspended the same day for a separate violation.
While Carmody began issuing a citation to Pozega, Deputy Bader arrived at the scene and told Pozega he was going to deploy his K9 partner. According to Bader, Pozega got “antsy” when informed of the K9 deployment. After performing a sweep, Bader told Carmody the K9 alerted to the vehicle.
Carmody asked Pozega to exit the vehicle, after which Carmody noted Pozega becoming agitated. Asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Pozega said no. Pozega was patted down and placed in the squad car.
After placing Pozega in the squad car, Carmody searched Pozega’s car. Inside the trunk he found a work jacket, and inside a pocket he found an empty jewel type bag “that appeared to have contained a white substance at one time.” Inside the pocket he found a white crystal-like substance. A field test confirmed a positive result for methamphetamine.
Asked about the jacket, Pozega said it was a work jacket that had been in the trunk for months. Once informed meth was found in the jacket, Carmody stated Pozega changed his assertion, instead saying the jacket was not his and he did not admit to owning the jacket. Pozega was placed under arrest and transported to jail with no issues.
Pozega is scheduled for an initial appearance July 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
