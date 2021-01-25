Hustisford man appears in court charged for being under the influence at time of crash

JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Hustisford man made his initial appearance in court Monday affter he was accused of being under the influence Feb. 14 when he was involved in a traffic crash with a 13-year-old boy as passenger in his vehicle.
Jesse Wilburn is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense with a passenger under the age of 16 and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Wilburn appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Wilburn was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, Wilburn may not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He may not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint, Wilburn was driving a 2012 Chevy Colorado on Highway E, just west of Muhle Court in the town of Beaver Dam, on Feb. 14 at 3:21 p.m. Wilburn’s vehicle crashed into a truck driven by an 18-year-old man.
Wilburn denied driving the vehicle and claimed that his girlfriend was the driver, but that she had left the scene, according to the complaint. He said his girlfriend, her son and him had been at Walmart and was returning to Hustisford.
According to the criminal complaint, Wilburn was already told that witnesses had seen him driving the vehicle before his girlfriend called to check on her son. She was driving to the accident and told officials that she had not been with the two.
Wilburn denied being under the influence. He performed a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .00. However due to his performance of the standardized field sobriety test, his constricted pupils, glossy eyes, speech, and inability to follow instructions and dozing off during tests, he was charged with operating while impaired.
Wilburn’s license was revoked at the time of his arrest. He had previously been convicted of OWI in 2007 and 2018.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 4.