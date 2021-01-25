Hustisford man appears in court charged for being under the influence at time of crash

JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Hustisford man made his initial appearance in court Monday affter he was accused of being under the influence Feb. 14 when he was involved in a traffic crash with a 13-year-old boy as passenger in his vehicle.

Jesse Wilburn is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense with a passenger under the age of 16 and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Wilburn appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Wilburn was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, Wilburn may not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He may not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilburn was driving a 2012 Chevy Colorado on Highway E, just west of Muhle Court in the town of Beaver Dam, on Feb. 14 at 3:21 p.m. Wilburn’s vehicle crashed into a truck driven by an 18-year-old man.

