JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Hustisford man was placed on a $5,000 cash bond Monday for charges of hitting a Mayville officer in the face while fleeing from police Sunday.
Patrick Kocha is charged with a felony count of escape and misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He could face up to 6 years and 9 months in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted of the charges.
Kocha appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim during his initial hearing on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, the van Kocha was driving pulled over in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street on Sunday and got noticed by police because the vehicle was registered to a woman who registered as missing from Massachusetts. Kocha said the woman was his daughter. He allegedly told the officers that he did not have to give them any identification, because he did nothing wrong before jumping in the van and driving off.
You have free articles remaining.
Kocha had given the police an address where he was traveling so they met him there. While interacting with the police, Kocha allegedly hit an officer in the face before running away.
Police spoke to the Kocha’s daughter who said she was fine, and the police contacted the agency she was reported missing through.
According to the criminal complaint, Mayville police got a report of Kocha going through backyards later in the morning. Kocha admitted knowing he had warrants and ran for that reason.
Kocha’s preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 27.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)