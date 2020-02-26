Hustisford man placed on probation and given jail time for fleeing Mayville police

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Hustisford man will serve an additional four months in the county jail after being found guilty of escape while a Mayville police officer was attempting to question him in November.

Patrick Kocha appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded no contest plea to a felony escape charge. Two misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Kocha appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Kocha on probation for two years. As conditions of probation, he must serve four months in jail and pay court fees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the van Kocha was driving pulled over in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street on Nov. 17 and got noticed by police because the vehicle was registered to a woman who registered as missing from Massachusetts. Kocha said the woman was his daughter. He allegedly told the officers that he did not have to give them any identification, because he did nothing wrong before jumping in the van and driving off.

Kocha had given the police an address where he was traveling so they met him there. While interacting with the police, Kocha allegedly hit an officer in the face before running away.