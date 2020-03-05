Hustisford man sent to prison for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Hustisford man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after images of child pornography were found on his computer in January 2016.

Todd DiMiceli was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries to an additional five years of supervision as well. DiMiceli pleaded guilty in January to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations special agents had been looking into a file transfer for images of child porn, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. The agents were able to locate the physical address of the computer that the illegal images were downloaded to. Agents executed a search warrant on a residence belonging to DiMiceli. During the interview with special agents, DiMiceli attempted to searching for child porn. A later search of DiMiceli electronic devices uncovered more disturbing images.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg prosecuted the case.

“The images that the defendant possessed in this case were extremely disturbing,”

Klomberg said in the press release. “They are recordings of the actual molestation and rapes of children. The victims of those crimes are re-victimized each time these images are traded, downloaded and viewed.”

