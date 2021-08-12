 Skip to main content
Hustisford man sentenced to 18 months in prison for 5th OWI
JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Hustisford man was sentenced Thursday to serve 18 months of initial confinement in prison for his for his fifth offense of drunken driving.

Mark Peters entered into a plea agreement and Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found Peters guilty. Peters must serve 30 months of an extended sentence following the initial confinement. In addition, he must pay $3,000 in fines along with court costs. He may not drive without a valid driver’s license. He must undergo a psychological evaluation and AODA assessment. His driver’s license will be revoked for 30 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 30 months.

According to the criminal complaint, Peter’s car was pulled over on Nov. 19 by a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy for a defective registration light. Peter’s was traveling north on Lakeview Road, near Circle Drive, in the village of Hustisford at the time.

Peters had two friends in his car and was driving on an occupational license outside of the hours he was permitted. He said they had come from a friend’s house, and he was not drinking. Peters said he knew was supposed to be driving a vehicle with an ignition interlock device on it, but it was his girlfriend’s car.

The deputy believed Peters was under the influence and performed field sobriety tests on him, according to the criminal complaint. Peters did admit to taking prescription pills including Suboxone and Adderall. A breathalyzer was performed, and it did not register showing that Peters had consumed alcohol.

He had previously been convicted of OWI in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

Mark Peters

PETERS

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
