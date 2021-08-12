Hustisford man sentenced to 18 months in prison for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Hustisford man was sentenced Thursday to serve 18 months of initial confinement in prison for his for his fifth offense of drunken driving.

Mark Peters entered into a plea agreement and Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found Peters guilty. Peters must serve 30 months of an extended sentence following the initial confinement. In addition, he must pay $3,000 in fines along with court costs. He may not drive without a valid driver’s license. He must undergo a psychological evaluation and AODA assessment. His driver’s license will be revoked for 30 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 30 months.

According to the criminal complaint, Peter’s car was pulled over on Nov. 19 by a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy for a defective registration light. Peter’s was traveling north on Lakeview Road, near Circle Drive, in the village of Hustisford at the time.

Peters had two friends in his car and was driving on an occupational license outside of the hours he was permitted. He said they had come from a friend’s house, and he was not drinking. Peters said he knew was supposed to be driving a vehicle with an ignition interlock device on it, but it was his girlfriend’s car.