Illinois man allegedly crashed in Lyndon while drunk with minors in car, stomped on officer's hand

The owner of the camper stated the driver backed into his camper hard enough to lift it up. The camper had scratches and dents on the corner and side of the camper, and on the ground near the camper Platt observed red plastic parts from the vehicle’s tail light.

Platt made contact with the driver, who was identified by an Illinois driver’s license as Ismael Munoz. Munoz was still slurring his words, was leaning against a squad car as he spoke, swayed back and forth, had heavy and droopy eyelids, red and glassy eyes, was slow and lethargic in his movements and had a strong odor of intoxicating beverages coming from his breath.

Munoz stated he was watching fireworks earlier in the night and was then leaving to get fast food. Munoz quickly became upset and went from laughing to calling the camper owner a “hillbilly.”

Asked how much he had to drink, Munoz stated he had nothing to drink and then “I had as much as I had.” Told lying to law enforcement was a crime, Munoz said he did not know and then said he had not drove. Munoz then looked at the camper owner and said “I drove as far as they drove.”