Illinois man allegedly crashed in Lyndon while drunk with minors in car, stomped on officer's hand

An Aurora, Illinois man is facing felony charges after allegedly grinding and stomping an officer’s hand with his foot following a traffic stop in Lyndon for operating while intoxicated with two minor child in the vehicle.
Ismael Munoz, 41, of Aurora, Illinois is charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – second offense with a minor child in the vehicle, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:51 a.m. July 5 Trooper Allan Platt was dispatched to a campground in Lyndon for a report of a vehicle that had struck a camper. After arriving at the campground Platt found a vehicle in the middle of the campground road, a man standing next to the vehicle who had a slow and slurred speech and walked with uncoordinated movements, and several people standing around a camper.
As he walked by the vehicle in the road Platt observed the vehicle had what appeared to be fresh damage to the driver side tail light and the keys were still in the ignition. The owner of the camper told Platt the driver of the vehicle had two minors in the vehicle, and alcohol in the front seat of the vehicle was removed and taken to another camper after the crash.
The owner of the camper stated the driver backed into his camper hard enough to lift it up. The camper had scratches and dents on the corner and side of the camper, and on the ground near the camper Platt observed red plastic parts from the vehicle’s tail light.
Platt made contact with the driver, who was identified by an Illinois driver’s license as Ismael Munoz. Munoz was still slurring his words, was leaning against a squad car as he spoke, swayed back and forth, had heavy and droopy eyelids, red and glassy eyes, was slow and lethargic in his movements and had a strong odor of intoxicating beverages coming from his breath.
Munoz stated he was watching fireworks earlier in the night and was then leaving to get fast food. Munoz quickly became upset and went from laughing to calling the camper owner a “hillbilly.”
Asked how much he had to drink, Munoz stated he had nothing to drink and then “I had as much as I had.” Told lying to law enforcement was a crime, Munoz said he did not know and then said he had not drove. Munoz then looked at the camper owner and said “I drove as far as they drove.”
Platt asked Munoz how his car got in the middle of the road if he had not driven it, to which Munoz responded the camper owner put the car there and was trying to take his beer. Asked if the camper owner drover the car and how the camper owner obtained the keys, Munoz continued repeating “He put it there” while smiling.
Munoz refused standard field sobriety tests and Platt placed him under arrest.
Platt spoke with one of the minors who stated Munoz backed out and hit the camper. The second minor gave a similar recount of events. According to the first minor, the minor took beer from the front seat of the car and placed it on a nearby picnic table. Upon looking at the table Platt observed a 20 case of beer with several opened bottles and seven unopened bottles.
Upon arrival at the jail Munoz started emanating an odor of excrement from his person. After being read the Informing the Accused document Munoz said he would not consent to anything. He refused an evidentiary test of his blood by saying “I refuse to everything.”
Platt obtained a warrant for Munoz’s blood. After the judge left the jail Munoz began to speak negatively of him, saying the judge looked like a pedophile and that everyone was hillbillies.
Asked if they were going to need to force the blood draw, Munoz smirked and told Platt he had AIDS. A deputy asked Munoz about his blood sugar levels, to which Munoz responded that staff were refusing him medical attention and he needed food.
Munoz continued talking over deputies and said he was going to file a lawsuit and “alright bro start choking me out dude.” Munoz refused to allow the EMT to draw his blood and said they were going to shoot him.
Munoz was placed in the restraint chair but continued yelling while staff tried to read the restraint chair rules. After being wheeled into a cell Munoz yelled at EMS and refused to cooperate.
Several officers tried to hold Munoz’s arm still for a blood draw but Munoz kept moving his body even though strapped to the chair. He then began to laugh and told EMS “Try to get some blood due, you don’t get (expletive).” He again threatened to “sue the (expletive) out of you (expletive) poor ass bastards.”
EMS attempted to clean and prep Munoz’s hand, but Munoz resisted and grabbed the EMT’s hand. Asked if a blood draw from Munoz’s foot was possible, the EMT stated they could try but Munoz responded “You ain’t getting (expletive) dude.”
As Platt grabbed Munoz’s foot Munoz lifted his boddy off the restraint chair and began moving his knees side to side. Munoz’s knee nearly struck Platt and Munoz was informed if he hit Platt he would be charged with battery to a law enforcement officer.
Munoz continued to move his foot around while the EMT attempted a blood draw, eventually rupturing a vein in his foot while gyrating his body. Asked to stop resisting Munoz yelled everything is “going to get thrown out in court, this (expletive) aint going to have a job, you poor ass (expletive) and going to have no god damn job, broke ass county, flamer ass judge.” He continued laughing and called Platt an expletive.
Platt attempted to hold Munoz’s foot again while EMT prepped it for a blood draw, but Munoz used his heal to crush Platt’s hand and stomped down on Platt’s hand.
During the second attempt at a blood draw three officers and EMS attempted to hold Munoz still but were unsuccessful.
After several minutes of Munoz grinding and stomping on Platt’s hand Platt was able to free his hand. When an EMT asked if Platt was alright, Munoz said “Oh are you okay? I’m in a chair you (expletive) coward, you okay?” and then called Platt additional expletives.
Platt was unable to close his hand and it went numb shortly after the interaction with Munoz.
Munoz is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 2 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.