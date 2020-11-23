Illinois man allegedly threatened to kill a town of Lyndon resident then kicked a deputy

Weber and Lieutenant Scott Jennings located Calouic at the residence where he was working on another truck. Calouic stated he was fixing the truck and planned to leave the next morning once the victim paid him for his work. According to Calouic, the victim initiated the confrontation after he “came at him.” The victim then swore at Calouic’s mother.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Calouic said to the officers that “you can do whatever, lock me up, like I said I’m going to bond tomorrow morning, and tomorrow morning for him swearing at my dead mother he is going to get it. And I swear to my mom’s grave, he’s going to get it.”

According to Calouic, the victim tried to back up the truck and he hung on to the door and was dragged by the truck. He then tried to reason with the victim but failed.

According to the victim, he confronted Calouic about the items in the garage and Calouic responded by trying to hit the victim with a hammer. He ran to the house door and Calouic caught up to him and said he was going to kill him.

The victim and Calouic fought at the door and Calouic pulled the blinds off, then tried to hit the victim with a piece of metal from the blinds while again threatening to kill him. The victim fled to the truck while Calouic continued to hit him and then the truck, but he was able to leave and call the police.