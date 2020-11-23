Illinois man allegedly threatened to kill a town of Lyndon resident then kicked a deputy

An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to kill a town of Lyndon resident and, once arrested, kicking a sheriff’s deputy.
Zoran Calouic, 68, of Lake in Hills, Illinois, is charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:02 p.m. Sept. 17, Deputy Rebecca Weber of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the town of Lyndon for a report of a disturbance.
The reporting party stated an unwanted party, Zoran Calouic, was in the garage at a residence where he had tried to attack someone. When the victim tried to leave, Calouic jumped on the truck and was dragged for a distance, and Calouic threatened to kill the victim using firearms in the residence that he knew how to access.
Upon arrival at the residence, Weber spoke with the victim. The victim stated Calouic had moved all the items in the garage around, causing a fight. During the fight Calouic jumped in a truck as the victim was trying to flee, then jumped out of the truck where he was dragged for about 20 feet.
Calouic hit the truck windows as the victim drove away, and he grabbed a piece of steel and tried to hit the victim with it. Calouic told the victim that if he called the police, he would kill the victim.
Weber and Lieutenant Scott Jennings located Calouic at the residence where he was working on another truck. Calouic stated he was fixing the truck and planned to leave the next morning once the victim paid him for his work. According to Calouic, the victim initiated the confrontation after he “came at him.” The victim then swore at Calouic’s mother.
Calouic said to the officers that “you can do whatever, lock me up, like I said I’m going to bond tomorrow morning, and tomorrow morning for him swearing at my dead mother he is going to get it. And I swear to my mom’s grave, he’s going to get it.”
According to Calouic, the victim tried to back up the truck and he hung on to the door and was dragged by the truck. He then tried to reason with the victim but failed.
According to the victim, he confronted Calouic about the items in the garage and Calouic responded by trying to hit the victim with a hammer. He ran to the house door and Calouic caught up to him and said he was going to kill him.
The victim and Calouic fought at the door and Calouic pulled the blinds off, then tried to hit the victim with a piece of metal from the blinds while again threatening to kill him. The victim fled to the truck while Calouic continued to hit him and then the truck, but he was able to leave and call the police.
Weber again spoke to Calouic, who said he would not leave unless the victim paid him. Calouic stated “he’s going to have a problem. I want my money tonight, and I’m not leaving this property. I’ll go to jail, and I’ll be back tomorrow morning. Calouic refused to calm down despite requests by Weber.
Calouic continued by stating “I’ll gladly go to jail,” and “if he puts me in jail, I’ll come back tomorrow and kill him. I will kill him.” Asked how he would kill the victim, Calouic stated “I could kill him with my bare hands.” Calouic said if forced to leave the property he “would go, but tomorrow morning you will have a death on your hands. I’m going to kill that bastard.”
Weber placed Calouic under arrest and he was transported to the jail without incident. Once at the jail he again became agitated.
Calouic was told he needed to go in a booking cell and he began cursing at the officers. As Weber attempted to grab Calouic’s arm and put him in a compliance hold Calouic hit her arms away. Three other officers attempted to help get Calouic in a cell but he resisted. At one point he was in the cell, but he ran back out and prevented the door from shutting.
During the skirmish, Calouic fell to the floor. While on the ground he kicked Weber in the leg and scratched another deputy on the wrist, breaking the skin.
Calouic posted a $500 cash bond on Sept. 18. He is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Jan. 5, 2021.
