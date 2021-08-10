Illinois man arrested for 4th OWI after New Lisbon traffic stop

An Aurora, Illinios man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after police pulled him over for speeding on the interstate near New Lisbon and allegedly found marijuana in the vehicle.

Youa Yang is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 5:37 p.m. May 29, Trooper Collin Koval was parked near the 58 mile post crossover on Interstate 90/94 when a vehicle approached traveling visibly faster than the 70 mph posted speed limit. A radar reading gave a locked speed of 88 mph.

Koval initiated a traffic stop and approached the driver, who Koval observed had glassy eyes and emanating an odor of burnt THC. On the front passenger seat a glass pipe with a charred substance inside was visible.

Asked for his license, the driver pulled out his wallet and began looking through it. The driver’s hands were visibly shaking, and he dropped the wallet after losing his grip. The driver was identified by his license as Youa Yang.