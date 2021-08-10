Illinois man arrested for 4th OWI after New Lisbon traffic stop

An Aurora, Illinios man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after police pulled him over for speeding on the interstate near New Lisbon and allegedly found marijuana in the vehicle.
Youa Yang is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 5:37 p.m. May 29, Trooper Collin Koval was parked near the 58 mile post crossover on Interstate 90/94 when a vehicle approached traveling visibly faster than the 70 mph posted speed limit. A radar reading gave a locked speed of 88 mph.
Koval initiated a traffic stop and approached the driver, who Koval observed had glassy eyes and emanating an odor of burnt THC. On the front passenger seat a glass pipe with a charred substance inside was visible.
Asked for his license, the driver pulled out his wallet and began looking through it. The driver’s hands were visibly shaking, and he dropped the wallet after losing his grip. The driver was identified by his license as Youa Yang.
Yang was directed to step out of his vehicle and in front of the cruiser. When asked if he smoked any illegal substance, Yang responded he only smoked cigarettes. When told Koval observed the pipe and asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle Yang responded that he sometimes smokes marijuana.
Koval performed a search on the vehicle. During the search he found a pill bottle containing a green leafy substance. Several open bottles of 50 mL vodka were found on the dashboard and in the center console.
During standard field sobriety tests Yang displayed 14 clues indicating intoxication. Yang was placed under arrest for OWI with the suspicion of operating with a prohibited controlled substance and transported to the Juneau County Jail, where a blood draw was performed following the securement of a blood search affidavit.
Yang is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.