Illinois man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 15-year-old during video chats

An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a 15-year- old in a video chat while he was 19 years old.

Eddie Royal, 20, of Dolton, Illinois is charged with felony causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:30 p.m. March 9, Officer Nick Wilke of the New Lisbon Police Department spoke to two individuals who expressed concern over videos found on a minor’s cell phone.

Wilke was shown a video where a male, identified as Royal, exposed himself during a sexual act. The end of the video showed Royal’s face, allowing him to be positively identified.

The individuals who made Wilke aware of the video said Wilke could retrieve the minor’s phone and bring it in to the station later in the evening, and signed a permission to search agreement and provided the phone’s passcode. At about 3:15 a.m. Wilke retrieved the phone and brought it back to the police station.