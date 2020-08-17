Illinois man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 15-year-old during video chats

An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a 15-year- old in a video chat while he was 19 years old.
Eddie Royal, 20, of Dolton, Illinois is charged with felony causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:30 p.m. March 9, Officer Nick Wilke of the New Lisbon Police Department spoke to two individuals who expressed concern over videos found on a minor’s cell phone.
Wilke was shown a video where a male, identified as Royal, exposed himself during a sexual act. The end of the video showed Royal’s face, allowing him to be positively identified.
The individuals who made Wilke aware of the video said Wilke could retrieve the minor’s phone and bring it in to the station later in the evening, and signed a permission to search agreement and provided the phone’s passcode. At about 3:15 a.m. Wilke retrieved the phone and brought it back to the police station.
Detective Jay Greeno of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department performed an extraction on the cell phone on May 25, where he was able to access the phone’s files. Data retrieved from the phone indicated the relevant file was created on Feb. 24, and included two videos of Royal exposing himself in a video chat.
The first video, which was shown to Wilke previously, was recorded on Feb. 23. Royal is clearly visible in the video for the final 15 seconds of the video, which is about three minutes long. The video is a recorded chat, where the minor’s face is visible in the corner at the same time Royal’s face is visible.
The second video found occurred on Feb. 26. The video shows Royal in a bathroom and is also in the form of a video chat. In the video, Royal talks to the minor before removing parts of his clothing and exposing himself to the minor.
On the dates of the videos, Royal was 19 years old and the minor was 15 years old.
Royal is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
