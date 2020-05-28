Illinois man charged in Dodge County for felony fleeing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Mount Prospect, Illinois man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Thursday on felony fleeing charges.

Ali Barnaby is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

Barnaby appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was place on a $25,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond, he shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer clocked the vehicle Barnaby was driving going 50 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m.

The officer followed the vehicle down North Spring Street before the vehicle turned onto Dodge Drive. A second officer began pursuing the vehicle, but the vehicle still didn’t stop. While pursing the vehicle, the officers were notified that it was stolen from Illinois. The car was traveling 30 to 40 miles an hour while it traveled south on Green Valley Road and onto Carroll Street. The car failed to stop at stop signs and sped up to 79 mph while traveling on North Center Street.