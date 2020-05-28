Illinois man charged in Dodge County for felony fleeing

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Mount Prospect, Illinois man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Thursday on felony fleeing charges.
Ali Barnaby is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted.
Barnaby appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was place on a $25,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond, he shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer clocked the vehicle Barnaby was driving going 50 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m.
The officer followed the vehicle down North Spring Street before the vehicle turned onto Dodge Drive. A second officer began pursuing the vehicle, but the vehicle still didn’t stop. While pursing the vehicle, the officers were notified that it was stolen from Illinois. The car was traveling 30 to 40 miles an hour while it traveled south on Green Valley Road and onto Carroll Street. The car failed to stop at stop signs and sped up to 79 mph while traveling on North Center Street.
According to the criminal complaint, the car then traveled west onto Maple Avenue before reaching West Street and failing to stop at stop signs. The car then turned south and came within two to three feet from striking an unmarked patrol vehicle of the Beaver Dam Police Department that was paralleling the pursuit. The car blew a stop sign at the intersection of West and Haskell Streets and turned east. The car again came within feet from striking a fully marked patrol unit with the Beaver Dam Police Department, jumped the curb at the intersection of Haskell and Madison streets, and headed south on Madison Streets with speeds up to 40 miles per hour.
According to the criminal complaint, the car traveled from Madison Street to Mill Street until it came to the construction area on South Spring Street and drove into the South Tower Parking Lot before heading back on Spring Street and then turning onto Park Avenue while going 66 mph. The vehicle turned down South University Avenue and was going 71 mph before traveling out of town on Highway W.
The car was stopped on Highway W, between Stone and Highpoint Road, after a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed a tire deflation device.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 4.
Terri Pederson
