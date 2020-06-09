Illinois man charged with 2nd-degree reckless endangerment in Caledonia Township

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF CALEDONIA -- A 31-year-old Illinois man is accused of trying to stab another man in the stomach during a vacation in the town of Caledonia south of Portage.

Eric Thomas Beauregard, Elk Grove Villa, faces up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree reckless endangerment of safety and misdemeanors of disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, his girlfriend and others were vacationing at a cabin in the town of Caledonia when they invited Beauregard (the girlfriend’s brother) to visit them Friday afternoon. They drank together and things seemed to be going fine until Beauregard started acting strange and was in “a very dark mood” that evening. Two witnesses reported seeing him try to stab the victim with a knife, which is described in the complaint as blue-handled with a 3-inch blade.