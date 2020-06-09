Illinois man charged with 2nd-degree reckless endangerment in Caledonia Township

TOWN OF CALEDONIA -- A 31-year-old Illinois man is accused of trying to stab another man in the stomach during a vacation in the town of Caledonia south of Portage.
Eric Thomas Beauregard, Elk Grove Villa, faces up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree reckless endangerment of safety and misdemeanors of disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon and battery.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim, his girlfriend and others were vacationing at a cabin in the town of Caledonia when they invited Beauregard (the girlfriend’s brother) to visit them Friday afternoon. They drank together and things seemed to be going fine until Beauregard started acting strange and was in “a very dark mood” that evening. Two witnesses reported seeing him try to stab the victim with a knife, which is described in the complaint as blue-handled with a 3-inch blade.
The victim told law enforcement that he was going to the refrigerator in the cabin's kitchen when Beauregard, who stood near a kitchen table, said, “You are here to kill me.” Beauregard then came toward the victim with the knife he had pulled from his pocket and made a stabbing motion toward the victim. The victim grabbed the knife with his right hand to keep from being stabbed in the stomach and pulled Beauregard’s away from him before he ran out of the cabin. The victim’s hand was cut and bleeding.
Beauregard is free on a $1,000 cash bond and has a pretrial conference July 14 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Portage fire Keith Klafke
K9 Artus and car
Katelyn Behling in squad car
Rich Hoege takes the oath
Sheriff Roger Brandner, Police Chief Keith Klafke
Officer Kalmerton on scene
Sgt. Ben Neumann in squad vehicle
Captain Sinden organizes safety gear
Portage police cars outside bank
Portage officer gives K-9 demonstration
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.