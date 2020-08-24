Illinois man charged with 3rd OWI, two minor children in vehicle during Juneau County stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois man is charged with his third operating while under the influence offense after allegedly driving with a 0.108 blood alcohol level and two minor children in the vehicle in Juneau County.

Kyle Smith, 42, of Pecatonica, Illinois, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, with a minor child in the vehicle; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to two years and at least 90 days in prison, and a fine of up to $4,000 but not less than $1,200.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:44 p.m. June 21, Deputy Justin Wegmueller of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Summit in Juneau County for a report of a domestic disturbance. The report indicated a male identified as Kyle Smith had been in a verbal argument with his wife, who had thrown his key out of the vehicle so Smith could not drive drunk.

Wegmueller arrived on scene and found Smith sitting on the vehicle’s tailgate smoking a cigarette. Smith’s wife and two minor children were nearby. Asked what had happened, Smith said he had gotten into an argument with his wife over the duration of their vacation, and admitted to driving.