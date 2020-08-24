Illinois man charged with 3rd OWI, two minor children in vehicle during Juneau County stop

An Illinois man is charged with his third operating while under the influence offense after allegedly driving with a 0.108 blood alcohol level and two minor children in the vehicle in Juneau County.
Kyle Smith, 42, of Pecatonica, Illinois, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, with a minor child in the vehicle; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to two years and at least 90 days in prison, and a fine of up to $4,000 but not less than $1,200.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:44 p.m. June 21, Deputy Justin Wegmueller of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Summit in Juneau County for a report of a domestic disturbance. The report indicated a male identified as Kyle Smith had been in a verbal argument with his wife, who had thrown his key out of the vehicle so Smith could not drive drunk.
Wegmueller arrived on scene and found Smith sitting on the vehicle’s tailgate smoking a cigarette. Smith’s wife and two minor children were nearby. Asked what had happened, Smith said he had gotten into an argument with his wife over the duration of their vacation, and admitted to driving.
Smith said during the argument, which occurred while the vehicle was moving, his wife grabbed the key out of the ignition and threw it out the window. Since the vehicle did not die immediately Smith attempted to keep driving, but the vehicle eventually stopped. They then looked for the key but were unable to find it.
In an interview with the wife, one of the minors told Wegmueller that Smith had twisted the wife’s arm. Wegmueller observed her hand to be “a little swollen.” She admitted to throwing the keys out the window, and stated they had been drinking since noon. She estimated Smith had three or four beers.
Wegmueller again spoke to Smith and asked him to go through standard field sobriety tests, to which Smith agreed. During the tests, after Smith finished his cigarette, Wegmueller noted an odor of intoxicants coming from Smith.
In conducting the horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn and one leg stand field sobriety tests, Wegmueller observed a total of 13 clues indicating Smith was intoxicated. Wegmueller asked Smith to submit to a preliminary breath test, to which Smith agreed. The result of the test was a 0.108 blood alcohol level.
Asked how much he had to drink, Smith said he had been drinking since the morning and had had a bloody mary and four beers. Based on the results of the tests Smith was placed under arrest. Once at the Juneau County Jail Mauston EMS performed a blood draw.
Smith is next scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
