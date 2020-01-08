Illinois man charged with fleeing officer after hitting I-90/94 sign

An Illinois man is accused of trying to flee law enforcement after he struck a milepost sign on Interstate 90/94 in Columbia County.

Jason D. Fox, 41, Mount Prospect, Illinois, faces up to three years and six months in prison for the felony attempt to flee an officer and is also charged with misdemeanors of THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

In the late evening of Dec. 28, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper responded to report of a dark-colored pickup truck that had hit a milepost sign on the interstate, where he found Fox weaving heavily across both lanes of traffic, according to the criminal complaint. The trooper observed Fox weaving from the right shoulder to the median shoulder at speeds varying from 30 to 60 mph as it rained outside and the roads were wet.

The complaint states that Fox continued weaving at speeds of about 50 mph when the trooper activated his emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle. The trooper positioned his cruiser in the left lane and directed a spotlight into the driver’s window as Fox increased his speed to over 70 mph and nearly hit an exit sign at Highway 33.

