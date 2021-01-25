Illinois man facing up to 65 years in prison for drug crimes after Juneau County traffic stop

An Urbana, Illinois man was allegedly carrying large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl after being pulled over in the town of Lisbon for heavily tinted windows on his vehicle.
LeRoy Hampton, 21, is charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge and up to 15 years in prison or a fine of $50,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:25 p.m. Nov. 12, Trooper Sou Xiong observed a vehicle with an extremely dark side and rear window tint pass his location. Xiong, based on his experience, estimated the tints at under 10 percent, below the legal limit of 50 percent for the front and 35 percent for the rear.
After catching up to the vehicle, Xiong saw the vehicle had a temporary Illinois license plate that was illegible due to water damage. Xiong initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over near mile marker 62 in the town of Lisbon.
The driver was identified by his driver’s license as LeRoy Hampton. While speaking with the driver, Xiong could detect an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Xiong asked the driver to move the vehicle to the shoulder of the nearby exit ramp due to traffic.
After moving the vehicle, Xiong instructed Hampton to exit the car. Hampton admitted to having 3.5 grams of marijuana in his backpack on the back seat and denied having anything else in the vehicle. According to Hampton, he had forgotten there was marijuana in his vehicle when he left Illinois where marijuana is legal.
Xiong searched Hampton’s person but found nothing of evidentiary value. A search of his vehicle revealed a backpack containing raw marijuana, a laptop and three sealed, unopened packages of labeled cannabis flower totaling 10.5 grams.
Inside the vehicle Xiong also found a shopping bag containing a cardboard box, inside of which was another shopping bag with a white crystal powder substance and a brown powder substance. Xiong suspected the substances of being methamphetamine and heroin, and estimated the weight at between 0.5 and one pounds.
Hampton was placed in restraints and informed he was under arrest, and was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. A test of the white substance came back positive for methamphetamine and weighed 417.2 grams in total. The brown substance came back positive for fentanyl and weighed 83.7 grams.
Hampton is scheduled for a plea hearing Feb. 9 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.