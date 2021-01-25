Illinois man facing up to 65 years in prison for drug crimes after Juneau County traffic stop

An Urbana, Illinois man was allegedly carrying large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl after being pulled over in the town of Lisbon for heavily tinted windows on his vehicle.

LeRoy Hampton, 21, is charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge and up to 15 years in prison or a fine of $50,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:25 p.m. Nov. 12, Trooper Sou Xiong observed a vehicle with an extremely dark side and rear window tint pass his location. Xiong, based on his experience, estimated the tints at under 10 percent, below the legal limit of 50 percent for the front and 35 percent for the rear.

After catching up to the vehicle, Xiong saw the vehicle had a temporary Illinois license plate that was illegible due to water damage. Xiong initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over near mile marker 62 in the town of Lisbon.

