Illinois man with drugs, gun leads Mauston police on 127 mph chase

Deputy Jay Helixon responded to the Camp Douglas area to search for the vehicle. At about 3:39 a.m. the Juneau County Communication Center received a call of a vehicle matching the description exiting the interstate and entering a parking lot with major front end damage. Helixon entered the parking lot and found the vehicle parked on the backside of the building with its lights off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival Helixon attempted to make contact with the vehicle, but the tint on the windows was too dark to see the entirety of the vehicle. In the front seat Helixon observed an unlabeled pill bottle. Helixon requested Noe and his K9 unit to respond to the scene.

While searching the area waiting for backup Helixon observed a male about 10-15 feet from the vehicle standing behind an enclosed trailer. The male verbally identified as Jamel Ross.

Ross stated “I have no idea” when asked who was driving the vehicle, and again responded “I have no idea” when asked to whom the suspect vehicle belonged. Asked why he was behind a closed business at the late time of night, Ross stated he was “coolin.” Ross said he did not know where the driver of the vehicle was, that he knew nothing about the vehicle and that he was not driving the vehicle.