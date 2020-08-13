Illinois teen to serve a year in jail for Dodge County fleeing incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Mount Prospect, Illinois man was sentenced to 12 months in jail after being found guilty Thursday of fleeing in Dodge County.

Ali Barnaby entered a guilty plea to a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted Barnaby’s plea and dismissed a misdemeanor count against him.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer clocked the vehicle Barnaby was driving going 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone on the 100 block of East Industrial Drive on May 26 at 3:40 p.m.

The officer followed the vehicle down North Spring Street before the vehicle turned onto Dodge Drive. A second officer began pursuing the vehicle, but the vehicle still didn’t stop. While pursing the vehicle, the officers were notified that it was stolen from Illinois. The car was traveling 30 to 40 miles an hour while it traveled south on Green Valley Road and onto Carroll Street. The car failed to stop at stop signs and sped up to 79 mph while traveling on North Center Street.