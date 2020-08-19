Illinois teenager dies after golf cart crash at West Point campground Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois teenager died Wednesday after being injured Sunday in a golf cart rollover crash at Crystal Lake Campground in the town of West Point, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Both the 17-year-old woman and her mother had been drinking alcohol when the Club Car golf cart rolled about 40 feet down a steep hill to the Crystal Lake shoreline, ejecting both occupants and coming to a rest on its side, pinning the teenager at about 11 p.m. Sunday, a news release from Sheriff Roger Brandner said.

Bystanders were able to move the cart off of the teenager before Lodi EMS arrived and found her not breathing and without a pulse. The release stated she regained a pulse and started breathing before leaving the scene.

Investigators don’t yet know who was driving or what led to the crash, though they did determine that the golf cart left a site within the campground prior to rolling down the hill. The teenager died Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Her name is being withheld at this time.

An investigation into the incident continues. The release asks anyone with information about it to contact Detective Sgt. David Clark at 608-742-4166, ext. 3317.

Lodi Fire Department, Middleton EMS, Sauk Prairie EMS and Blystone Towing also assisted at the scene.

