Illinois woman allegedly traveling at 116 mph with child in car flees police near Lisbon

An Illinois woman is facing felony charges after an officer pulled her over on I-90/94 near Lisbon for allegedly traveling at 116 mph with a child in the vehicle and, after pulling over, speeding away from the traffic stop.

Cierra Pickett, 24, of Robbins, Illinois is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 11 Trooper Eric Lloyd was parked in the mile marker 64 crossover on Interstate 90/94 near Lisbon when he observed a vehicle pass his position traveling visibly over the posted speed limit. Lloyd was unable to get a speed reading but estimated the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph.

Lloyd pulled out and began catching up to the vehicle, eventually doing so west of New Lisbon. Upon catching up with the vehicle he activated his radar and received a reading that the vehicle was traveling at 116 mph. After locking in the speed on his radar he confirmed the speed by pacing the vehicle for a short time.

