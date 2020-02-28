Illinois woman charged in lengthy pursuit across Columbia, Sauk and Dane counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant pursued Babitz as she passed traffic and traveled west on Highway 33 and successfully avoided spike strips in the area of Cascade Mountain Road by driving onto the shoulder of the road, according to the complaint. The lieutenant estimated her speed at about 100 mph and then terminated his pursuit at about 10 a.m. when she entered the city of Baraboo.

A Wisconsin State Trooper tried to stop Babitz at about 10:18 a.m. after he observed her vehicle traveling east on Highway 33 near Tritz Road, the complaint states. The vehicle slowed down to 5 mph and pulled to the right shoulder but suddenly accelerated, reaching speeds as high as 75 mph before entering Interstate 90/94, traveling east. On the interstate the vehicle reached speeds as high as 105 mph and used all three lanes of traffic to pass other vehicles.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully deployed road spikes near mile post 123 but the driver continued at speeds up to 100 mph on three wheels, creating clouds of smoke and debris, the complaint states. At one point the vehicle used the left shoulder of the roadway on only three wheels at a speed of about 90 mph to pass another vehicle “in a highly reckless manner.”