Illinois woman charged in lengthy pursuit across Columbia, Sauk and Dane counties

A 34-year-old Illinois woman is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety following a high-speed chase Feb. 8 in Columbia, Sauk and Dane counties.
Tiffany D. Babitz of Beach Park, Illinois, faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for the felony offense and up to three years and six months for each of three felony counts of attempting to elude an officer. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of THC.
Babitz pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court and a jury trial will be scheduled at a later date, online court records show. Babitz remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Babitz was traveling 47 mph in a 35 mph zone on the morning of Feb. 8 on Highway 16 in Portage when a Portage Police officer activated his emergency lights for a traffic stop. Babitz, driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, pulled over and stopped at the intersection of Cemetery Road and West Wisconsin Street.
Eventually, her vehicle started to move forward and took off at a high rate of speed, running stop signs at the intersections of Pierce and Franklin streets and also at West Carroll and Pierce streets, the complaint states. The officer estimated Babitz traveled as fast as 80 mph as she drove past condominiums located on Prospect Street. The officer observed people on the sidewalks and ended his pursuit of Babitz out of concern for their safety and the safety of the driver and any occupants in the vehicle.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant pursued Babitz as she passed traffic and traveled west on Highway 33 and successfully avoided spike strips in the area of Cascade Mountain Road by driving onto the shoulder of the road, according to the complaint. The lieutenant estimated her speed at about 100 mph and then terminated his pursuit at about 10 a.m. when she entered the city of Baraboo.
A Wisconsin State Trooper tried to stop Babitz at about 10:18 a.m. after he observed her vehicle traveling east on Highway 33 near Tritz Road, the complaint states. The vehicle slowed down to 5 mph and pulled to the right shoulder but suddenly accelerated, reaching speeds as high as 75 mph before entering Interstate 90/94, traveling east. On the interstate the vehicle reached speeds as high as 105 mph and used all three lanes of traffic to pass other vehicles.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully deployed road spikes near mile post 123 but the driver continued at speeds up to 100 mph on three wheels, creating clouds of smoke and debris, the complaint states. At one point the vehicle used the left shoulder of the roadway on only three wheels at a speed of about 90 mph to pass another vehicle “in a highly reckless manner.”
Finally, near Highway 19 the vehicle reportedly stopped at mile post 131 on I-39/90/94 southbound in the town of Windsor. Babitz exited the vehicle and started to run across the northbound lanes of the interstate and the Trooper pursued her on foot, shouting at Babitz to stop but to no avail. The Trooper reported Babitz smelled strongly of marijuana and was in the process of trying to chew something. A DeForest police officer told Babitz to spit out whatever was in her mouth. She told him, “It’s just weed” and spit out a leafy green material and a partially chewed plastic bag. This later tested positive for THC.
Babitz reportedly told law enforcement that her 10-year-old son was a passenger in the back of the vehicle and that he got scared when the Portage officer had tried to pull her over, which is why she fled. (The child is the victim in Babitz's first-degree reckless endangerment charge.) Babitz said she ran away because she didn’t want her son to see her get arrested. Babitz admitted she knew she had a “body only” warrant in Kenosha County for her failure to pay child support.
A news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office regarding her arrest Feb. 8 said a 65-year-old woman was also in the backseat of the vehicle and that the child was 8. Babitz is reportedly facing criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions and was convicted of felony aggravated battery, intending great bodily harm in Kenosha County in 2015 and sentenced to two years in prison.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.