Incident at Dells IHOP leads to arrest of man

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 of damage to a Wisconsin Dells business.
Aaron A. Payne, 32, Wisconsin Dells, has been charged with burglary of building, a class F felony, criminal damage to property (over $2,500), a class I felony and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
At his initial appearance Judge Wendy Klicko set a signature bond at $1,000 for Payne with standard felony conditions. At the appearance Payne waived time limits for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 15 around 11 p.m. Wisconsin Dells Police officer were dispatched to the IHOP on State Highway 13 following a 911 hang-up call.
While going to IHOP, officers were diverted to Culver’s on Highway 13 after the manager reported an intoxicated male was causing a disturbance by allegedly making threats to staff members and spitting in the restaurant. The male was Payne in a long black jacket and blue overalls.
A Dells Police Officer spoke with Payne after taking him into to custody. Payne allegedly told the officer he had been drinking, a preliminary breath test showed 0.161 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.
While in Culver’s Payne mentioned burglarizing a building across the street. Officers went to IHOP and saw the doors had been forced open with a sign stating the restaurant closed at 10 p.m.
The complaint states an officer went into IHOP and saw several computer systems that had been damaged. Two point of sale (POS) systems were found on the floor. In the kitchen there were cooking equipment all over the place on the ground and a garbage can tipped over with contents on the floor.
Officers met with IHOP staff to review video footage. The video allegedly showed a man in black jacket, identified as Payne, enter IHOP at 10:55 p.m. A staff member told police they forgot to lock the door and the video did not show Payne using force to enter IHOP.
The video allegedly showed Payne throwing the POS systems on the ground and pulling the wires. A total of five POS systems were damaged and an IHOP employee said the estimated damage was $30,000.
Payne is out of custody after bonding out and is set back in Sauk County Court in January.