Incident at Dells IHOP leads to arrest of man

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 of damage to a Wisconsin Dells business.

Aaron A. Payne, 32, Wisconsin Dells, has been charged with burglary of building, a class F felony, criminal damage to property (over $2,500), a class I felony and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

At his initial appearance Judge Wendy Klicko set a signature bond at $1,000 for Payne with standard felony conditions. At the appearance Payne waived time limits for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 15 around 11 p.m. Wisconsin Dells Police officer were dispatched to the IHOP on State Highway 13 following a 911 hang-up call.

While going to IHOP, officers were diverted to Culver’s on Highway 13 after the manager reported an intoxicated male was causing a disturbance by allegedly making threats to staff members and spitting in the restaurant. The male was Payne in a long black jacket and blue overalls.

A Dells Police Officer spoke with Payne after taking him into to custody. Payne allegedly told the officer he had been drinking, a preliminary breath test showed 0.161 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.