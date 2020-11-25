Increased security, livestreaming for Dodge County homicide case possible

Sciascia also broached the idea of livestreaming the January trial of Medina Espinosa to give the family of Hollinshead another option rather than traveling to Dodge County. He said the courts may have the technology to do that now.

Klomberg brought up a concern over sequestering witnesses and having the trial livestreamed.

Sciascia said that the witnesses who are sequestered already are told not to pay attention to the cases when they are reported in the media.

Klomberg said it might work better to have the case broadcast on closed circuit in the building rather than livestreamed.

“We then could just ask the witnesses not to go into that room during the trial,” Klomberg said.

The January trial could cause issues for the out of state witnesses when they try to get to court, Sciascia said adding other courts have livestreamed proceedings.

Stacia’s sister Erica Hollinshead Stead said she plans to be at the trial, but she is worried if something would happen like being diagnosed with the coronavirus while the trial was taking place.

Klomberg suggested the livestream could be watched with a passcode the victims would have access to during the trial.