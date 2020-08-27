Indiana man appears in court after allegedly fleeing Beaver Dam police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Indiana man made his initial appearance in court Thursday after allegedly fleeing Beaver Dam Police when a woman reported he was following her.

Daniel Curiel faces felony charges of fleeing an officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer.

Curiel appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Curiel was placed on a $2,500 cash bond. He has been released from custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported around noon Wednesday that an SUV had followed her from Randolph to Beaver Dam. She was attempting to find the Beaver Dam Police Department. A Beaver Dam Police Officer spotted the vehicle in the Upper Tower Parking Lot and took note of the license plate. The woman pulled over in the lot, but the SUV left the scene after the officer activated his lights.