Indiana man eludes Wisconsin authorities for hour-plus on 90/94

A 26-year-old Indiana man eluded authorities in a stolen vehicle for more than an hour and though several Wisconsin counties including Sauk and Columbia, traveling as fast as 124 mph and passing vehicles on the right shoulder, authorities say.

Joseph Jamel Smith, Hammond, Indiana, faces up to three years and six months in prison for the felony offense.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper tried to stop the stolen Jeep SUV for speeding at 6:48 p.m. Oct. 22 in Monroe County on Interstate 90/94. The trooper terminated his pursuit when Smith, traveling east, began passing vehicles on the right shoulder. New Lisbon Police Department officers and Juneau County Sheriff’s deputies also pursued the vehicle for a while and a trooper eventually — and successfully — deployed a tire deflation device in Juneau County.

At 7:20 p.m., authorities located the Jeep without a passenger side front tire and traveling at 70 mph, driving only on the rim, the complaint states. By 7:30 p.m., the driver had reached the town of Caledonia in Columbia County, where a trooper re-initiated his pursuit of the Jeep. Smith then increased his speed to as fast as 90 mph and used three lanes to pass multiple vehicles.