Indiana man found guilty of fleeing Beaver Dam Police

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Indiana man may be allowed to return to his home state in order to serve his probation sentence after being found guilty on Thursday of fleeing an officer last summer.

Daniel Curiel entered a no contest plea to a felony charges of fleeing an office in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Judge Brian Pfitzinger. The judge found Curiel guilty of the charge and dismissed but read into record a misdemeanor charge against him.

Curiel was placed on probation for 36 months with conditions that he take all his prescription medications, have no violent or abusive contact with anyone and serve 30 days in jail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The court did not oppose Curiel’s probation being served in Indiana.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported around noon Aug. 26 that an SUV had followed her from Randolph to Beaver Dam. She was attempting to find the Beaver Dam Police Department. A Beaver Dam Police Officer spotted the vehicle in the Upper Tower Parking Lot and took note of the license plate. The woman pulled over in the lot, but the SUV left the scene after the officer activated his lights.