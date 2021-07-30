Indiana man found guilty of fleeing Beaver Dam Police

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Indiana man may be allowed to return to his home state in order to serve his probation sentence after being found guilty on Thursday of fleeing an officer last summer.
Daniel Curiel entered a no contest plea to a felony charges of fleeing an office in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Judge Brian Pfitzinger. The judge found Curiel guilty of the charge and dismissed but read into record a misdemeanor charge against him.
Curiel was placed on probation for 36 months with conditions that he take all his prescription medications, have no violent or abusive contact with anyone and serve 30 days in jail.
The court did not oppose Curiel’s probation being served in Indiana.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported around noon Aug. 26 that an SUV had followed her from Randolph to Beaver Dam. She was attempting to find the Beaver Dam Police Department. A Beaver Dam Police Officer spotted the vehicle in the Upper Tower Parking Lot and took note of the license plate. The woman pulled over in the lot, but the SUV left the scene after the officer activated his lights.
The complaint states the SUV followed by police traveled down Mill Street at around 58 mph past Swan City Park. The vehicle traveled through University Avenue and turned right on Roosevelt Avenue. The SUV traveled onto Stone Street and crossed Spring Street onto Karl Street, then traveled on Roller Avenue to Cooper Street before turning on South Center Street and accelerating up to 73 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle traveled on Highway S and was traveling around 90 mph near Shaw Hill. The total length of the pursuit was 11.2 miles.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff Office deputies were on Highway A and the SUV came to a stop at that location. While law enforcement approached the vehicle, Curiel exited the SUV. Curiel allegedly attempted to walk into a ditch and an electric control device was used to stop him.
Curiel was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. His phone rang and police answered it to identify Curiel. According to the complaint, the caller was Curiel’s father who said he had been missing for a day and suffered from mental illness.