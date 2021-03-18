Inmate accused in stabbing Waupun Correctional Officer enters insanity plea

JUNEAU – An inmate, who is charged with stabbing a Waupun Correctional Officer 13 times and biting another one on the wrist the Christmas Eve of 2019, entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental defect or insanity on Thursday.

Gregg P. Phillips, 41, is currently housed in Green Bay Correctional Institution. He faces felony charges of attempted homicide, two counts of battery by prisoner and one count of substantial battery. He could be sentenced to up to 75 additional years in prison if found guilty of all the offenses. Phillips is already serving two consecutive life prison terms without any chance for parole.

Phillips appeared in person before Dodge County Court Judge Martin De Vries. He had previously entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Dodge County District Attorney’s Office managing attorney Bob Barrington asked for the court to order an examination and a hearing for the change in Phillip’s plea.

Phillips was convicted in 2005 of killing his girlfriend and a bystander while also injuring two others during a shooting spree at the Comfort Suites in Oak Creek on Nov. 5, 2004.