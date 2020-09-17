Inmate appears in court for Christmas Eve attack at Waupun Correctional

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – An inmate who is charged with stabbing a correctional officer 13 times and biting another one on the wrist last Christmas eve, made his initial appearance in court on Thursday.

Gregg P. Phillips, 40, is currently housed in Green Bay Correctional Institution. He faces felony charges of attempted homicide, two counts of battery by prisoner and one count of substantial battery. He could be sentenced to up to 75 additional years in prison if found guilty of all the offenses. Phillips is already serving two consecutive life prison terms without any chance for parole.

Phillips appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He was placed on a $100,000 signature bond with conditions he not have any direct or indirect contact or communications with the victim and that he not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with anyone.

Phillips was convicted in 2005 of killing his girlfriend and a bystander while also injuring two others during a shooting spree at the Comfort Suites in Oak Creek on Nov. 5, 2004.