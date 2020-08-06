Inmate charged with attempted homicide after brutal attack on Waupun correctional officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – An inmate has been charged with several felonies including attempted homicide for a Christmas Eve attack on two correctional officers at Waupun Correctional Institution where he allegedly stabbed one officer 13 times and bit another on her wrist.

Gregg P. Phillips, 40, is currently being housed in Green Bay Correctional Institution. In addition to attempted homicide, he faces felony charges of two counts of battery by prisoner and one count of substantial battery. He could be sentenced to up to 75 additional years in prison if found guilty of all the offenses. However Phillips is already serving two consecutive life prison terms without any chance for parole.

Phillips was convicted in 2005 of killing his girlfriend and a bystander while also injuring two others during a shooting spree at the Comfort Suites in Oak Creek on Nov. 5, 2004.

According to the most recent criminal complaint, Phillips used a shank to stab a correctional officer in the upper back, neck and head while he was in the recreational area of the prison around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. Another correctional officer who attempted to assist was bitten on the wrist.