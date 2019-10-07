JUNEAU — A 31-year-old inmate will spend additional time behind bars for some unusual behavior he displayed while appearing in Dodge County courtrooms last year, including one appearance via video.
Ryan J. Denning, currently housed at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Winnebago, pleaded no contest Monday to battery by prisoner, two counts of prisoner throwing or expelling bodily fluids, and disorderly conduct. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer accepted his plea and dismissed but read into record the remaining charges against him.
Denning will serve three additional years of time during initial confinement and three years of probation.
Denning appeared in custody from the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel in June 2018 for his initial appearance in the battery case and status conferences for two additional felonies. However, when Denning appeared via video, he was not wearing clothes and was dancing around the cell.
Denning was found competent after a hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, an attorney arrived to meet with Denning in a Dodge County Court Room holding cell on April 19, 2018, and the Department of Correction guards opened the doors of the holding cell for him. When the attorney entered the cell, Denning, while restrained, allegedly stood up and launched himself at the attorney and struck the attorney in the face with the top of his head. The attorney withdrew as Denning’s representative.
Denning also was allegedly disruptive in the courtroom that day, and as he was being removed from the courtroom, he lunged toward and kicked a sheriff’s lieutenant, then kicked a bailiff before lunging and kicking a public defender.
