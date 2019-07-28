A Sauk County Huber inmate has walked away from his jail sentence, authorities say.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Saturday that Caleb Turner, 38, was released from the jail to work a grounds-keeping job outside the jail Thursday. He has not returned to the jail since.
Turner was serving a 180-day sentence for failing to pay child support, Meister said.
He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and black shoes and had a last-known address in Baraboo. He is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, roughly 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Meister is asking anyone with information to come forward and submit a tip to law enforcement about Turner's whereabouts. Tips can be made to Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.
The public was not in danger.
