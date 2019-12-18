3 inmates charged in attacks against Portage prison guards; CCI still locked down

At this point Durley moved around the desk and cornered the victim against his L-shaped desk. Durley struck the victim in the head and face with his fists, pushed him against a wall and delivered elbows to the right side of his face. It appeared the left side of the victim’s head hit the wall and he lost consciousness about 10 seconds into the assault. Durley continued striking the victim with both hands even after he was unconscious.

Durley’s possible prison sentences could be increased by six years for the assault charge and by four years for the battery charge due to a 2018 felony conviction in Milwaukee County of second-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to online court records, Durley had received a 15-year prison sentence for the first charge and a four-year sentence for the second.

The Department of Corrections did not respond to inquiries Tuesday and Wednesday concerning the lockdown, alleged prisoner assaults or the death of 68-year-old inmate Larry Bracey Jr.

The death of Bracey appears to be from natural causes, but toxicology test results are still pending, according to an Associated Press report Dec. 11. Paramedics were called to a restrictive housing unit at CCI on Dec. 3, where Bracey was pronounced dead in his cell.