3 inmates charged in attacks against Portage prison guards; CCI still locked down

Felony assault charges have been filed against a Portage inmate whose actions apparently resulted in the ongoing lockdown of Columbia Correctional Institution.
Timothy E. Durley, 30, is accused of attacking a corrections officer Nov. 8, causing him to lose consciousness and significant facial injuries, according to the criminal complaint.
State officials said in November that CCI was locked down due to an inmate’s Nov. 8 assault of a staff member and two separate staff assaults earlier this year.
In the past week felony charges were also filed against CCI inmates Abdifatah Hassan Ahmed and Jerome Nathaniel Long, both of them accused of attacking corrections officers in 2019.
Durley faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for felony assault by a prisoner and up to six years in prison for felony battery by a prisoner.
Hospital personnel were carrying the attacked guard out of the facility on a stretcher when a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detective arrived at CCI on Nov. 8 to investigate the reported incident, according to the complaint. The detective observed the right side of the victim’s face was extremely swollen and the victim was too incoherent at that time to be interviewed.
Video surveillance showed the victim seated at a desk when Durley entered the area after being buzzed in by the victim, according to the complaint. They were engaged in conversation until Durley removed his coat, reached across the desk and started punching the victim, who then backed away.
At this point Durley moved around the desk and cornered the victim against his L-shaped desk. Durley struck the victim in the head and face with his fists, pushed him against a wall and delivered elbows to the right side of his face. It appeared the left side of the victim’s head hit the wall and he lost consciousness about 10 seconds into the assault. Durley continued striking the victim with both hands even after he was unconscious.
Durley’s possible prison sentences could be increased by six years for the assault charge and by four years for the battery charge due to a 2018 felony conviction in Milwaukee County of second-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to online court records, Durley had received a 15-year prison sentence for the first charge and a four-year sentence for the second.
The Department of Corrections did not respond to inquiries Tuesday and Wednesday concerning the lockdown, alleged prisoner assaults or the death of 68-year-old inmate Larry Bracey Jr.
The death of Bracey appears to be from natural causes, but toxicology test results are still pending, according to an Associated Press report Dec. 11. Paramedics were called to a restrictive housing unit at CCI on Dec. 3, where Bracey was pronounced dead in his cell.
During the lockdown, inmates are primarily confined to their cells and receive bagged meals. Phone privileges, visitations and canteen distributions are also suspended, the report said.
Multiple attacks against guards
Ahmed, 28, is charged with felony assault by a prisoner and felony battery by a prisoner for incidents that allegedly occurred April 29 and Oct. 29, respectively. He faces up to three years and six months in prison on the first charge and up to six years on the second.
The criminal complaint states Ahmed spit in the face of a female corrections officer April 29 and punched a male corrections officer five or six times with a closed fist and also kneed him in the face Oct. 29. The male corrections officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were visible in the red and purplish discoloration of his face and forehead.
Long, 38, is charged with battery by a prisoner for an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 22. He faces up to six years in prison for the felony charge.
The criminal complaint states Long admitted to punching a male corrections officer 15 to 20 times. The corrections officer told the investigator Long had blindsided him and that he felt successive blows to his face and became too disoriented to fight back. The officer was taken to the hospital for injuries resulting in five stitches to his upper lip and a fractured nose.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.